‘Raja Rimba’ is now wanted by Sarawak cops for allegedly making death threats to Taib Mahmud

KUCHING, Oct 21 — Police are tracking down the Facebook account owner known as ‘Raja Rimba’ who uploaded several provocative postings, including a threat to kill Sarawak Yang Di Pertua Negri, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said police received a report on the matter this morning, lodged by a staff member of Astana Negeri.

“We are still looking for the account holder,” he said.

Among his postings Raja Rimba wrote “We will attack Taib’s cronies... burn down the CMS and Naim factories,” in the Facebook group, NCR Sarawak.

According to the local newspapers, yesterday the account holder also uploaded a posting ‘I will kill u’ with a picture of Taib onto the same Facebook group.

To date, the account is still active, although both postings can no longer be found.

Dev said the case is being investigated as criminal intimidation under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. — Bernama