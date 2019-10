Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman is taken out on a wheelchair after he collapsed during the debate in Dewan Rakyat October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman fainted midway through his speech during the debate of the 2020 Budget in Dewan Rakyat today.

Mansor began slurring as he read from his speech and eventually collapsed.

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming then adjourned the meeting for five minutes under Standing Order 12 (2).

MORE TO COME