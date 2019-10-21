ILKKM fresh graduates can serve in public sectors, says Deputy Health Minister

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye attends the ILKKM Sultan Azlan Shah graduation ceremony in Ulu Kinta October 21, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 21 — Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye today said that graduates from the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) who have not received any job offers within the 12 months of graduate can apply for work in the private sectors.

However, Dr Lee said that those graduates still have to return to government if the ministry manages to offer them job within 12 months after they secure a job in the private sector.

“Based on the existing law, a graduate need to serve under government for a period of four years upon graduating.

“However, if the government could not offer them job within 12 months upon graduating, then they are free from the contract (don’t have to serve for four years under government),” he told reporters after officiating the ILKKM Sultan Azlan Shah graduation ceremony in Ulu Kinta here.

“Within the first 12 months upon graduating, the graduates can now apply to work in the private sector. However, if they receive offers from the government while working in the private sector within the 12 months, then they have to return back to government and are obliged to serve for four years,” he explained.

Dr Lee also said that the Ministry has managed to offer jobs to all the 2017’s ILKKM graduates, without stating their number.

“For the 2018 and 2019 graduates, we will try to take them in via contract-based jobs by next year. This includes jobs like medical office, pharmacy assistant and nurse.

“However, we still don’t have the exact amount of the jobs that will be offered via contact as the budget for next year only tabled recently. So, the amount of the jobs offered are based on the allocation,” he said.