Heavy rain triggers flash floods in central Perak

IPOH, Oct 21 ― Central Perak is the latest district in Perak to be hit by flash floods following heavy rain yesterday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat.

The flood inundated Kampung Misa Teluk Kepayang, Bota, causing 41 villagers to be evacuated to a Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at 8pm yesterday.

As a result, the total number of flood victims in Perak rose to 266 with 225 in Hilir Perak now housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan.

The Changkat Jong PPS was opened on last Frday. ― Bernama