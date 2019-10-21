All occupants escape Mukah school hostel fire in Sarawak

Police said all 202 occupants of the boys’ hostel of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mukah escaped a fire at the three-storey building today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MUKAH, Oct 21 — All the 202 occupants of the boys’ hostel of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mukah escaped a fire at the three-storey building today, according to the police.

Mukah District Police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said the fire occurred at about 2pm when the students were resting after lunch.

“All the students were brought out of the hostel and a roll call was done to ensure that everyone was safe,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the Mukah Fire & Rescue Service checked the fire from spreading and only four hostel rooms were affected.

The Fire & Rescue Service was notified of the fire at 2.09pm and the fire was put out at 3.16pm, said a spokesman. He said the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.

The students of the school occupy the ground and first floors of the hostel while the second floor is reserved for visiting students of other schools. — Bernama