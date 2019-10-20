Khalid Samad: Plot to establish new govt an undignified move

Khalid Samad said the plot to establish a new government, if true, is an undignified move. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The plot to establish a new government, if true, is an undignified move, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Abdul Samad today.

He is confident the plot will fail because Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties will hold true to their promise to jointly lead and govern the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, Khalid said the plot was an effort to establish a new government through the back door and “although it is said to be (that of) Kongres Maruah Melayu (Malay Dignity Congress), it is an effort that is undignified”.

“I urge the opposition to respect the mandate given by the people who want Pakatan Harapan to govern don’t betray this mandate with efforts to establish a government through the back door,” he added.

On October 15, the PH secretariat issued a statement, urging former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to put a stop to a campaign aimed at establishing a government without the participation of DAP and Amanah.

The statement was signed by PH chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Wira Marzuki Yahya, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Wira Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir and DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

However, Hishammuddin denied the allegation. — Bernama