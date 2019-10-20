Don’t like our views? Not our role to agree with you, MPN tells DAP’s Ramasamy

Congress secretariat chief executive Prof Datuk Zainal Kling speaks at the Malay Dignity Congress, Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam October 6, 2019. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The National Professors Council (MPN) today clarified it did not blindly support Datuk Zainal Kling’s speech over his comments at the recent Malay Dignity Congress.

In response to Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy’s criticism, MPN further explained it was an independent entity not subservient to any political party or entity; therefore, it can hold more critical views, including categorically stating that Zainal was entitled to his opinion.

“However, our main interest remains intact, namely, to practise public advocacy and to provide a relevant response as well as to enlighten the masses on important national and global issues without fear or favour.

“We shall be advocating our views in the interest of the country and its people, which at times, may not be pleasing to certain groups or parties including Ramasamy,” it said in a statement here.

On Friday, Ramasamy hit out at the MPN following its defence of Zainal, saying not much has changed since its reinstatement as a corporate entity.

“MPN might have changed its registration but it is still composed of key academics who held the fort under BN,” Ramasamy was quoted as saying.

Ramasamy also accused MPN of doing nothing significant to raise the academic standard of lecturers and professors over the past 12 years.

MPN further explained that what Zainal said on the social contract was not academically incorrect, as the latter was referring to the evolution of Malaysia as a country which belonged to the Malays before the influx of immigrant communities in the late 19th century that is recognised by colonial British and historians worldwide.

“So what Ramasamy was expecting us to do is actually what we are doing now.

“He or any other parties may agree or disagree with our stand and opinion, but our position remains clear — we should cherish and encourage differences as part of democracy and freedom of opinion and speech as stipulated by the law.

“Let the public be the judge of whether our critical stance and views hold water or otherwise,” it added.

On Ramasamy’s accusation, MPN said they were baseless and reflected his ignorance of its roles and functions.

“Ramasamy may not realise them since he was not a part of the system for so many years. We would like to welcome and encourage Ramasamy to take a break and visit several universities so that he can relearn the many things that he has missed.

“Many positive changes have taken place over the past decade in our universities through the good work of our members and friends when Ramasamy was enjoying his good times in politics,” MPN responded in jest.