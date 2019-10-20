Discipline entire DAP by kicking them out of Pakatan govt, suggests PAS MP

Mohd Khairuddin suggested it should be the DAP party itself that is disciplined for constantly opposing and criticising government policies and its leaders. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — A PAS lawmaker has called for the entire DAP to be disciplined, and not just 43 grassroots members, after they recently berated Education Minister Maszlee Malik over an issue concerning the exclusion of a pro-China propaganda comic from public schools.

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali At-Takiri followed up on calls by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Youth wing that action be taken against the 43, and instead suggested it should be the DAP party itself that is subjected to disciplinary action for constantly opposing and criticising government policies and its leaders.

“I fully support Ulya’s statement because Maszlee’s decision to stop the distribution of the comics was correct. Its contents suggest DAP-style propaganda, glorify China too much and give the wrong (impression) of the Malay Muslim community in Malaysia.

“However, DAP can no longer be disciplined, so kicking them out of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is in fact the only way to save the country from destruction.

“If not, then all the country’s institutions, including the police, will not be safe with the constant interference and pressure in its operations from DAP, in order to get outcomes that are in line with their intentions,” Mohd Khairuddin wrote in a statement today.

This comes following calls by PPBM’s Youth’s chief of communications Ulya Aqamah Husamudin for DAP leaders to take disciplinary action against their grassroots members who attacked their own ministers.

Ulya was defending fellow PPBM member and federal minister Maszlee, after the latter had ordered for the comic book titled Inisiatif Jalur Dan Jalan — Meraih Manfaat Bersama be withdrawn from schools.

The decision triggered an attack from the DAP grassroots, who accused Maszlee of showing leadership traits similar to that of former Umno ministers and questioned if he was truly loyal to PH.

“Never in history, and only during the reign of PH, have leaders from parties within the government consistently opposed and resisted policies and administration leaders, especially federal ministers and their own prime minister,” Mohd Khairuddin wrote today.

The comic had attracted attention following reports that it was apparently being distributed to the Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) and the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) in the country.

The police have said that they have taken the statement of a comic book artist who published the work, while one or two other individuals related to its publication will also be called in the near future.

On Friday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a preliminary report by the ministry’s security department found that “something was wrong” with the comic and that it was appropriate that stern action be taken against those who published and distributed it.