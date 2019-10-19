Zuraida: Proposal to extend local councillors’ tenure to be submitted next year

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters after the Waste Management Seminar in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. Netherlands Ambassador to Malaysia Aart Jacobi is on her right. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The proposal to extend the tenure of local councillors will be submitted to Cabinet next year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today.

Currently, the tenure of local councillors across the country is not streamlined.

With regard to this, the ministry is in the midst of discussions with state governments and all local councillors to get a clarification on the matter as a whole, and will then submit a proposal paper to Cabinet, she said to reporters after officiating at the International Day of the Girl Child 2019 event here.

Recently, the ministry had proposed that the tenure of service of local councillors be extended, as is the case with the tenure of state legislative assembly members and members of parliament, in order to ensure the services of the councillors can be seen and appreciated by residents served by relevant local authorities, while enabling these institutions to be further improved.

Zuraida was reported to have said previously that if local councillors were provided with contracts of service which were only for one to two years in duration, this would not enable their knowledge and experience to be tapped efficiently. — Bernama