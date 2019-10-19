Selangor on track towards smart state status goal

RAWANG, Oct 19 — Selangor is on track to achieve its smart state goal through Jelajah 360 Smart Selangor.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the programme had so far this year attracted more than 30,000 visitors who were keen to know more about the state government’s initiatives.

“We have introduced various initiatives such as the Smart Selangor bus app, Smart Selangor WiFi and Citizen E-Payment (CEPat) for parking, tax and tithe payment so the people could have a feel of what a smart state has to offer.

“Rawang is the last destination for this year and the response is very encouraging; it proves that the people are staunchly behind the state government in its next step to achieve Smart Selangor by 2025,” he told reporters after launching the three-day programme for Rawang today.

Also present were Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin and Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) chief executive officer Raja Shahreen Raja Othman.

A Community Opinion On-Line (COOL) App had also been created through the programme for the public to express their views, and for the government to reach out to the people. — Bernama