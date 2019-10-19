Sabah on track to boost FDI

File photo of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaking to reporters in Kota Kinabalu October 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 19 — Sabah is currently on the right track in its efforts to boost foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said that his working visits to several countries — including China —bore positive results as several parties have expressed their interest to invest in the state’s manufacturing and tourism sectors, among others.

Mohd Shafie said that he has been monitoring the developments in the state and was aware of the problems faced by investors.

“We will help to expedite development approvals if the investors have not been able to obtain them,” he told reporters after launching the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Day 2019 here, today.

Organised by MITI, the one-day programme was aimed at strengthening the ministry and its agencies’ relationship with the public through various activities, including a trade and career exhibition as well as an e-commerce programme.

Also present was MITI Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

Mohd Shafie said the state government remains committed towards boosting investments in the major sectors in Sabah through the implementation of several investment plans next year, adding that he will be announcing the details at the tabling of the state’s budget soon.

Meanwhile, he said the state government will look into AirAsia Group Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes’ proposal with regards to the reopening of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport Terminal 2 (KKIA2).

Yesterday, after his meeting with Mohd Shafie, Fernandes told reporters that the airline planned to launch direct flights from Seoul, South Korea to Kota Kinabalu in August next year.

He added that the reopening of KKIA2 would boost tourist arrivals to Kota Kinabalu by bringing in more international flights. — Bernama