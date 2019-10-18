Dr Zakir sues Ramasamy for defamation

Indian Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik reacts during a prayer at a mosque in Melaka September 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik has filed a defamation suit in the High Court against Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy for allegedly slandering him through written articles.

The suit, which was filed by law firm Messrs Akberdin and Co, is seeking an injunction against Ramasamy to not reproduce these articles and from issuing, publishing or uploading defamatory statements as well as an apology to be produced by newspapers and news portals.

In the statement of claim sighted by Malay Mail, the preacher accused that Ramasamy, on several occasions, had defamed and humiliated him.

Dr Zakir claimed that Ramasamy had called him “Satan” in a Facebook post on April 10, 2016.

Ramasamy was also accused of writing a defamatory article titled “Is Malaysia harbouring alleged fugitive Zakir Naik?” that was published in news portal Free Malaysia Today in 2017.

Dr Zakir also claimed that on August 11, Ramasamy had manipulated his answer during a speech organised by the Kelantan state government which allegedly denigrates ethic Indians in the country.

Ramasamy had also allegedly released a defamatory statement against Dr Zakir, that was published by an international media publication, India Today.

Dr Zakir claimed that these statements had depicted him as a malicious individual and are a threat to the peace and harmony of the country and he is seeking compensation, general damages, exemplary damages as well as other relief deemed appropriate.