Cops: Investigation papers opened over Penang man’s FB post allegedly insulting Islam

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 18 — The police are preparing investigation papers in connection with the arrest of a 63-year-old man suspected of insulting Islam on social media on Monday, said Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang.

Che Zaimani told reporters here today that the suspect was released yesterday on police bail, following his arrest on Tuesday when he turned himself in at the district police station.

Ongoing investigations include recording statements from several parties including non-governmental organisations and individuals, he said, adding that eight police reports had been lodged following the viral posting on the suspect’s Facebook page bearing the name ‘KT Vasagam’.

The investigations are being conducted in connection with section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 and section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

In another development, Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police have received new information which is assisting ongoing investigations into the shooting of a man on October 6 at about 2.08am, outside an apartment in Taman Inderawasih, Perai.

The 26-year-old victim who works as a forklift operator at a factory, has been discharged from hospital after sustaining serious injuries, and police have recorded his statement.

Police have also found that one of two cars used in the crime, was spotted in Taiping, Perak after the incident, the police chief said. — Bernama