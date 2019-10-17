Penang CM says looking at long-term fix for fishermen affected by land reclamation

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press in George Town October 2, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 17 — The Penang state government is working on the best ways to create long-term income for fishermen affected by the Penang Sea Reclamation (PSR) project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he was open-minded in accepting opinions from various parties for the benefit of the people.

“We will look at creating a fund that will be able to provide long-term income to the affected, rather than giving one-off cash. This is because if we give a one-off cash, we worry the money will be spent soon.

“That’s why we want to find a formula, maybe a gradual grant until the project is ready so that it will be able to benefit them in the long run,” he said here today.

He told reporters after attending a dialogue session on the use of public transport organised by the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) here yesterday.

Chow was commenting on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement at Penang PKR Convention which called for the implementation of the PSR to be discontinued until a further study and detailed analysis on the effects on the area and those involved were carried out.

“It is not just compensation that should be considered but a long term project to ensure the livelihood of the fishermen in the area are sustained,” he said.

According to Chow, the state government is trying to set up regular cash contribution until the PSR project is fully completed so that the fishermen will not get into financial trouble.

“Anwar neither support nor object the PSR project but simply asked the state government to take care of the people’s interests so that they would not be adversely affected if the project were to go ahead,” said Chow. — Bernama