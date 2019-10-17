No links between DAP and Penang-based comic museum, says chief minister

A general view of the Asia Comic Cultural Museum at ICT Mall in Komtar, George Town October 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 17 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today denied any link between DAP and the Asia Comic Cultural Museum located in the state capital, following allegations of the dissemination of political propaganda materials.

Chow, who is also Penang DAP chairman, told a press conference here that the state government funds the museum annually because it is a tourism product.

“We only gave them annual allocation to pay the rent at the ICT Mall and the museum issued tickets to schools and hotels,” he said.

Chow claimed ignorance on the distribution of comics in schools that were allegedly pro-DAP and pro-communism.

“We do not interfere with the operations of the museum. The state government only provides the annual allocation to them,” he said.

He stressed that Penang DAP is not related to the museum at all.

Chow was commenting on a Facebook post by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that the museum, curated by Hew Kuan Yau, is spreading DAP propaganda in public schools nationwide.