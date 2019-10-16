Penang deputy CM Ramasamy says not running from cops, insists Sosma must go

P. Ramasamy speaks to the press in George Town October 2, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 16 — Penang’s Deputy Chief Minister II, P. Ramasamy today denied rumours that he was trying run away following talks that he would be arrested by police for investigation over the activities of the militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

He said it was the right of the police to detain him if there was a need for investigation purposes and the issue of him running away from the authorities did not arise.

“I am not running away, I am here. Why should I run? This is my country,” he told reporters when met after the Public Transport Dialogue Session organised by the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI).

According to Ramasamy, since the issue of the arrests of several individuals linked to the activities of LTTE, he only questioned why the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) must be used for the detentions.

“Sosma should go. The issue is not questioning the police but the issue is the process of justice for those who were detained under Sosma,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramasamy said he still respected Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad although their opinions differed on the use of Sosma in handling the LTTE issue.

Yesterday, Tun Mahathir was reported as saying that Sosma was needed, other than that it was forced to be used due to security factors, and urged all parties to accept the fact that the authorities were forced to use the act because the situation was different.

“He was not angry with me. Okaylah (Tun Mahathir said) Ramasamy disagrees, not unhappy. We respect Tun (Dr Mahathir),” said Ramasamy.

To date, 12 individuals including two State Assemblymen were detained on suspicion of supporting and channeling funds to LTTE.

The LTTE group was listed as a terrorist group in Malaysia since 2014. — Bernama