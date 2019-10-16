No budget airports in pipeline, says transport minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that there was more to be gained from airport operators just working more closely with budget airlines. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― The government has no plans to build additional low-cost carrier terminals (LCCT), said Anthony Loke.

The transport minister told the Lower House during Question Time today that there was more to be gained from airport operators just working more closely with budget airlines.

“I have visited a few airports in the United Kingdom and how the LCCs operate there. In the UK, there is no specific airport for the LCCs but they share the same airport with full service carriers. However, their needs are met by the airport operators.

“For instance, they have the option to use the aerobridge or using digital services. What is important is that their must be understood and met by airport operators.

“Whether there is a specific need for LCCTs (at state level) can be debated,” said Loke in his reply to an additional question by Bukit Bendera MP (PH) Wong Hon Wai.

He also said that the government will limit flight fares as this was against free market ideals.

“The market determines the price,” he said.

The minister added that Putrajaya was aware that flight fares regularly spiked during festive periods, but noted that it has encouraged airlines to increase the number of flights to mitigate.