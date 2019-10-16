Firemen thwart senior citizen’s attempt to end own life at Sg Kim Kim bridge

Firemen from the Pasir Gudang fire station comforting the senior citizen after he was found at the ledge of the Sungai Kim Kim bridge in Pasir Gudang today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Oct 16 — Firemen from the Pasir Gudang fire station thwarted an apparent suicide attempt by a senior citizen at the Sungai Kim Kim bridge in Pasir Gudang today.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a distress call regarding a man who wanted to jump off the bridge at 4.18pm.

“We immediately despatched a fire engine and an Emergency Medical Response Service team, led by senior fire officer Yusri Atan, to the location at the Sungai Kim Kim bridge along Jalan Pekeliling towards Tanjung Langsat in Pasir Gudang.

“Upon arrival, the eight-member response team had indeed found a 63-year-old man at the ledge of the bridge,” said the spokesman in a statement.

It was learnt that the senior citizen was believed to be suffering from depression related to family matters.

The spokesman said the victim was physical weak and he was found to be suffering from bladder disease.

“The team managed to secure the victim and comforted him before sending him back to his house in Jalan Ciku in Taman Kota Masai,” said the spokesman, adding that the entire operation ended at 4.36pm.

In March, Sungai Kim Kim was the cause of a toxic fume pollution that saw more than 4,000 people, mainly children, fell ill.

The fallout from the incident also saw the temporary closure of 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang district.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]