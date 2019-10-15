Suicide attempts, contribution of catering industry focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) seeks explanation on issues relating to suicide from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Minister’s Question Time. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Measures taken by the government to manage the increase in suicide attempts in the country and contribution of the catering industry to the country are expected to be the focus at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) seeks explanation on issues relating to suicide from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Minister’s Question Time.

In addition, a question on the contribution of the catering industry to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is also expected to steal attention. The second question from Nor Azrina Surip (PH-Merbok) seeks clarification from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Following the session, focus will shift to the Question-and-Answer session, which include questions from Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) who sought clarification from the Ministry of Defense on the extent of Malaysia's weapons technology.

A question from Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Bachok) is also noteworthy when he asks about the Education Ministry's strategy in reaching the target of 60,000 PhD holders by 2023.

The session is expected to end at noon and will be continued by the first reading of the Finance Bill 2019.

The sitting will then proceed to continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 which enters its second day beginning yesterday.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until December 5. ― Bernama



