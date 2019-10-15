Sarawak moots new airline with Sabah

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (left) and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during a joint press conference in Kota Kinabalu October 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 15 — The Sarawak government intends to cooperate with the Sabah government to study the feasibility of establishing a mutually owned carrier in an effort to further enhance connectivity between the two states.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said a good network of connectivity was needed to further develop both states especially in terms of tourism.

“Having our own airline can boost our tourism industry especially when we can create a new hub in the region,” he told reporters after a dinner reception hosted by Sabah last night to welcome the Sarawak entourage for a two-day visit to the state.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and all Sabah state cabinet members.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie, at the same press conference, said the Sabah government welcomes the idea of establishing the airline.

“We will not have any problem doing this because both states already have our own licences, Sarawak has Hornbill Skyways and Sabah has Sabah Air. And of course we need better connectivity since there are a lot harder to access rural areas in both states.

He said this airline would also connect Malaysia and its neighbouring countries, Brunei and Indonesia, better. — Bernama