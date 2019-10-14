Table White Paper on LTTE in Parliament, PAS tells Putrajaya

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Putrajaya should table a White Paper on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Parliament, PAS has said.

In a statement, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that the matter is now of “public interest”, following the arrests of several individuals with alleged links to the now-defunct LTTE.

“PAS demands that the government tables a White Paper on the propagation of ideology, organisational networks and activities of those suspected of involvement with the extremist LTTE group in Malaysia, which has also been linked with a few local politicians,” Takiyuddin said.

He also said no party should interfere with the investigation process and that the authorities be allowed to conduct a thorough probe in the matter.

On Thursday, the police confirmed that two DAP assemblymen were among those arrested on suspicion of supporting the LTTE.

The LTTE was a separatist group that had been active in Sri Lanka until it was officially defeated in 2009. It has been classified as a terrorist group by 32 countries including Malaysia, which did so in 2014.

Since last week, the police have detained 12 people in a crackdown against LTTE-linked organisations and individuals.