Police on hunt for alleged child molester in Nilai

Police were looking for a Bangladeshi man for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl at a curtain shop in Nilai 3. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Oct 14 — Police were looking for a Bangladeshi man for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl at a curtain shop in Nilai 3, near here, on Wednesday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the suspect, identified as Alam, believed to have fled based on the raid carried out at the suspect’s home which failed to locate him.

“Police received a report from the victim’s mother on Wednesday at 11.30 pm, claiming at about 10pm on the same day, while she was at home, her five-year-old daughter (victim) had complained of pain at her private parts.

“The victim also told her mother that the perpetrator was known as Alam and the complainant who knows the suspect personally for six years subsequently lodged a police report,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Nor Marzukee said the investigations found that the complainant was an Indonesian citizen who was married to a Malaysian Chinese.

“Investigations also revealed that the scene was a resting section located at the back of the curtain shop where the complainant was working and used as the day bed for the victim,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama