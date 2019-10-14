Gobind: Give MACC time to investigate remanded RTM officers

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said both the female officers, aged 37 and 40, were detained to help in the investigations on October 7. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Kuala LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be allowed to conduct an investigation into two senior officers of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) who have been remanded to help in the investigations into the use of funds for a zakat institution.

Communications and Mutimedia Minister, Gobind Singh Deo, said he was informed of the matter on Saturday.

“Let them conduct the investigations and I will discuss it with RTM,” he said, when met at the Parliament lobby today.

Two senior officers of RTM were reportedly remanded for nine days until Oct 15 to help in the investigations of alleged abuse of Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) funds.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said both the female officers, aged 37 and 40, were detained to help in the investigations on October 7.

One more is still free after giving a statement. — Bernama