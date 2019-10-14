Cops detain couple, seize drugs worth RM416,950 in Sungai Besi

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim the suspects aged 29 and 24 were detained on suspicion of being involved in drug distribution activities. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Police detained a pair of lovebirds and seized drugs worth RM416,950 in a raid in Sungai Besi here on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim the suspects aged 29 and 24 were detained on suspicion of being involved in drug distribution activities.

He said the seized drugs were 3,728 gm of ecstasy powder, 670 ecstasy pills, 600 eramin 5 pills, 84 gm of ketamin.

“We believe the drugs are for distribution around the Jalan Klang Lama area.

“Police also seized two gold bracelets, two gold rings and a Proton Saga car,” he told a press conference here today adding the couple had been remanded for seven days from Saturday (Oct 12).

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama