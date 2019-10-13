One-year-old baby dies in crash in Tapah

IPOH, Oct 13 — A one-year old baby boy was killed when a motorcycle ridden by his mother went out of control and rammed a tanker at the 67th Kilometre, Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur near Tapah today.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the victim, N. Eshwaran was being carried on the lap of R. Ammukutty, 17, his mother’s cousin, who was riding pillion in the incident at 3.20pm.

“The mishap was believed to have taken place when the trio were travelling from Tapah to Bidor. M. Lavania’s motorcycle went out of control and rammed the back of a tanker from the direction of Kuala Lumpur, parked on the road shoulder.

“Lavania was injured on both legs while Ammukutty was injured on the face. The 51-year-old tanker driver was unhurt,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Azharuddin said Eshwaran was confirmed to have died by a doctor at the Tapah Hospital, where Lavania and Ammukutty were also treated, at 3.45pm.

The case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. — Bernama