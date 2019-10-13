Eight families in Ampang forced to evacuate after retaining wall collapses

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Heavy rain lasting more than two hours yesterday has caused the retaining wall at the construction site of a residential project in Kampung Tengah, Ampang here, to collapse, which damaged at least five houses in the vicinity.

The incident also resulted in eight families being forced to vacate their homes while a 14-year-old boy suffered a broken leg after he was hit by a car that crashed due to the wall’s fallen debris.

One of the affected residents, Azman Sabtu, 43, said the drain built to channel the water along the wall had been gushing out water and mud whenever it was raining and the exceptionally heavy rain yesterday likely caused the wall to give away and subsequently damaged the houses.

“My sister was at a neighbour’s house at the time and witnessed the incident. Luckily the debris did not hit her,” he told Bernama.

He said the matter had been forwarded to the developer involved for further action.

Another victim, Mohd Herman Ab Wahid, 38, said the incident was his first.

“In the past, there have been several incidents that have endangered residents such as flash floods, rock blasts that hit residents’ homes.

“We, the victims, expect those responsible to compensate us accordingly,” he said.

He said the developer had also informed them that the assessment of the damages would be carried out and a meeting with the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) would also be held.

The injured victim was taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) for further treatment.

Eight families whose homes affected by the incident were housed in temporary accommodation provided by the developer. — Bernama