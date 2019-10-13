Dr Wan Azizah: 24 squatter families affected by fire given temp homes

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council October 13, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

AMPANG, Oct 13 — The government and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) assisted 24 squatter families who lost their homes in a fire by offering them transit homes in public housing.

Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said of the 40 families formerly living at the Indian Settlement Area in Pandan Jaya affected, 24 qualified for the aid.

“Although their homes were constructed illegally, the government provided assistance in light of the difficulties they faced,” she said during the handover of the offer letters and keys at Pandan Jaya.

The families have been granted permission to reside in the transit homes for up to three years. Dr Wan Azizah said the other 16 families were determined to have homes elsewhere which they could fall back upon.

“Originally, only three families were given assistance when the first fire occurred in May last year. However, since then, several other fires have also taken place, leading to more families in need.

“The fires were largely caused by faulty electrical wiring for lighting, and in one instance caused by children who tried to cook while playing house,” she said.

To prevent such fires from occurring in the future, Dr Wan Azizah said she has instructed Tenaga Nasional Berhad to fence off the affected areas from further encroachment.

“This will be done as soon as all the families have moved into their respective transit houses.

“I want to thank DBKL, Pandan Indah assemblyman Izham Hashim, Ampang Jaya City Council, and the Pandan People’s Service Centre for assisting in this effort,” she said.