Dr M, wife spark excitement at Pantai Chenang with visit

LANGKAWI, Oct 13 — The Pantai Chenang tourist spot on the duty-free resort island here was livelier than usual tonight with the presence of the country’s top leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohammad Ali arrived at The Loaf bakery and cafe in Chenang Plaza at 8.20pm.

The presence of Dr Mahathir and his wife sparked excitement for both domestic and foreign tourists.

The areas surrounding the shops and Jalan Pantai Chenang were packed with many visitors looking forward to taking pictures with the couple.

Dr Mahathir and his wife spent nearly an hour at The Loaf.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the Langkawi MP, spent some time exploring the area around Jalan Pantai Chenang before leaving. — Bernama