Up to Putrajaya to extend fuel subsidy programme to Sarawak, says CM

People watch a ‘live’ telecast of the tabling of Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MIRI, Oct 12 — The Sarawak government will leave it to the Federal government to decide whether to extend the targeted Fuel Subsidy Programme (PSP) to the state.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said with the financial constraints facing the Federal government, the state government would rather let the Federal Government decide when is the best time PSP should be implemented in Sarawak.

“It is up to them to decide,” he told reporters after attending an investiture ceremony in conjunction with the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 83rd birthday held at a local hotel today.

When tabling the Budget 2020 yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that if the Sabah and Sarawak governments want to be part of PSP, the Federal Government will accept their request.

Lim said PSP would only be implemented in Peninsular Malaysia but motorists in Sabah and Sarawak will continue to enjoy a ceiling price of subsidised petrol at RM2.08 for RON95 and RM2.18 for diesel.

Commenting further on the Budget 2020, Abang Johari said the RM4.4 billion development expenditure for next year from the Federal Government will spur the state’s growth.

“We welcome the budget though it is not as expected but definitely it is something to move our economy forward,” he said.

He hoped that the allocation of RM735 million for dilapidated schools in Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia were enough for 2020.

“I expect more since education is quite critical now in terms of infrastructure. Overall (the budget) is okay,” he added.

Sarawak state secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion led the list of 29 award recipients today when he was conferred the award of Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title Datuk Amar. — Bernama