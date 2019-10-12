IGP tells politicians to chill, says no hidden agenda in LTTE-linked arrests

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said investigations were always carried out professionally based on reports and evidence gathered by the police. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today stressed that any form of threat linked to terrorist groups is being dealt with in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

He said investigations were always carried out professionally based on reports and evidence gathered by the police.

“We cannot rush the investigations, there must be reports and evidence, only then action can be taken, whether they are political leaders or not.

“The police investigation is fair, I assure those arrested for suspected involvement with terrorism activities, it is to stop the activities from continuing to the dangerous levels like suicide bombers. We are trying to stop it and take action,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the Royal Malaysian Police Force (PDRM) 2019 National Sports Month in Bukit Aman, here today.

Abdul Hamid said the arrests would not be carried out arbitrarily and would have nothing to do with political, racial and religious issues.

He said the detained individuals would be given their due rights under the law and all the allegations that the PDRM denied their rights were untrue.

“I urge political leaders to calm down. The issue of security is the responsibility of the PDRM ... I will be fair and follow the SOP, if found innocent, we will refer to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further decision.

“For example, you do not want incident such as the attack on Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Wiranto, to happen here (Malaysia). We will deal with all forms of violence,” he said.

On Oct 10, two state assemblymen from Melaka and Negri Sembilan were among seven individuals detained for alleged involvement in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

All of them were detained during the Bukit Aman police operations in Melaka, Perak, Kedah and Negri Sembilan. — Bernama