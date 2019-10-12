Dzulkefly: One hospital, 20 health clinics to be built with Budget 2020 allocation

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a total of RM416.1 million would be spent on the new hospital, as well as existing hospital construction projects. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Oct 12 — A new hospital replacing the existing 80-bedded Hospital Kampar, along with 20 health clinics, will be built with a portion of the RM30.6 billion budget allocated to the Health Ministry through the 2020 Budget tabled yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a total of RM416.1 million would be spent on the new hospital, as well as existing hospital construction projects.

In addition to the new clinics, Dr Dzulkefly said priority would be given to existing clinics which were in need of funds for restoration or upgrading works.

He said the ministry’s allocation will also be used to upgrade and expand existing hospitals such as Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang, Hospital Labuan and the cardiology centre at Hospital Queen Elizabeth II in Sabah.

The minister was speaking here today after launching the distribution of notices prohibiting smoking, for the purposes of display at business premises in the state.

Also present was Perak Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resources Committee chairman A. Sivanesan, who said the new Kampar hospital would greatly benefit residents in the locality, while expressing the hope that the facility would be made a specialist hospital.

On a separate initiative under the 2020 Budget to merge the procurement of medicines by three ministries comprising health, education and defence, Dr Dzulkefly said the move would enable savings in cost and also give the ministries better negotiating capacity.

In reference to the health initiative enabling couples from the B40 or low-income financial group (Skim Peduli Kesihatan or PeKa B40) to undergo checks and receive early intervention treatment for non-infectious diseases, the minister said the 2020 Budget allocation would enable the pilot scheme to be extended from those aged between 50 and 60, to those aged 40 to 49, allowing for an additional 1.27 million beneficiaries.

He said when the scheme was first begun, it benefited 3.9 million people. — Bernama