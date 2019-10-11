Three-metre long king cobra caught in house in Kuala Terengganu

A team from the Kuala Terengganu Fire Station caught the three-metre-long king cobra. ― Picture via Friends of Bomba Malaysia

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 11 ― A family had a terrifying moment when a three-metre-long king cobra sneaked into their house in Kampung Beladau Kepong here early this morning.

A team from the Kuala Terengganu Fire Station had come to the house upon receiving a distress call at 1.44am.

The station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said one of the family members spotted the venomous snake when he was about to get to the bathroom.

She said the operation to catch the snake lasted for up to an hour because the house had a lot of furniture and other items.

“An expert snake catcher from the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Depart ― ment Mohamad Azizi Abd Aziz was called and he managed to catch the snake which had hidden under a cupboard,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

The snake was later released back to its natural habitat that was away from human habitation. ― Bernama