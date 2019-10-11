Budget 2020: Putrajaya pumps in RM50m to beef up Malaysia’s readiness for 5G

People watch a ‘live’ telecast of the tabling of Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng at an electronics shop in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The federal government is allocating RM50 million in government grants to encourage technology development by Malaysian companies to face the 5G era.

"The government wants Malaysians to be prepared for the coming 5G era and has allocated RM50 million as the Ecosystem Development Grant worth RM50 million," said finance minister Lim Guan Eng during the tabling of Budget 2020.

"A further RM210 million has been earmarked to accelerate the deployment of new digital infrastructure for public buildings such as schools and industrial parks," he added.

Lim said the lowering of broadband prices by 49 per cent has triggered a shift in consumer demand for faster internet connections.

The National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan will adopt a public-private partnership approach involving a total investment of RM21.6 billion.

Apart from that, the government will also allocate RM25 million to prepare a grant to match bids to encourage more businesses aimed at the digital application for delivery drones, self-driving vehicles, blockchain technology as well as products and services that benefit the investment and infrastructure of 5G and fibre optics, he added.

