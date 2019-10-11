Budget 2020: BSH, other subsidies up to RM24.2b

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2020 in Parliament October 11, 2019.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The government will increase its current allocation for subsidies and social aid from RM22.3 billion this to RM24.2 billion next year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced today.

In his Budget 2020 speech, Lim said that the new allocation includes the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) as well as subsidies related to agriculture, fuel and interest rates.

“In 2019, the BSH benefited 3.9 million households. Starting next year, the government will allocate RM5 billion for BSH and expand on this scheme so that it covers 1.1 million unmarried individuals above 40 who have a monthly income of less than RM2,000.

“In addition, OKUs who are 18 and above with a monthly income of less than RM2,000 will also be eligible for the BSH payment.

“Unmarried individuals aged 40 and above and OKUs are eligible to receive RM300 and automatically become recipients of the Takaful MySalam scheme for free,” he said.