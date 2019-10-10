Perak integrated development project to turn Ipoh into public transport hub, says minister

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah launches the Electric Train Service 2 (ETS2) and the Integrated Development of Ipoh Train Station project in Ipoh October 10, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 10 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced that the Integrated Development of the Ipoh Train Station will focus on a mixed development with an estimated worth of RM5 billion.

Loke said that the project will focus on commercial and housing elements, while at the same time, turn the Ipoh Train Station into a public transportation hub for Perak.

“The important thing is to turn the train station into a transportation hub which connects everyone. We wanted to develop the train station as it can be a public attraction,” he told reporters after launching the ETS2 service and Integrated Development of the Ipoh Train Station project here.

Loke also said the long-term development project will have several phases and is expected to be completed within the next 10 to 15 years.

“It will take about 10 to 15 years to complete the project, but I have discussed with Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on how to expedite the project.

“Both the federal and state governments are committed to making the project a success and that is why after only three months of signing a memorandum of understanding between Mentri Besar Incorporated and Railway Asset Corporation, we could already launch the project today,” he said.

Loke also added that an estimated 78 hectares of land around the train station and along the Ipoh railway track have been identified for the implementation of the project.

“About 16 per cent of the estimated land has been allocated for the development of affordable housing. This is important as this community prefers the train service as their mode of transportation,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, Loke and Ahmad Faizal launched the project at the Ipoh Train Station here.