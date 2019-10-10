Defence files notice of motion with Penang High Court to bail MyKad syndicate members

Penang National Registration Department assistant director Mohd Faizul Ariffin (left) covers his face as he is led to court in George Town September 26, 2019, along with five other accused. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — The defence team for six individuals, including the Penang National Registration Department (NRD) assistant director, who are facing 32 charges in connection with the issuance and sale of MyKad to foreigners, filed a notice of motion and affidavit to the High Court here today.

The matter was informed by counsel Datuk Ranjit Singh Dhillon, on behalf of his team, when the case came up for mention before a Senior Assistant Registrar, Satwinder Singh.

The notice of motion was submitted to the High Court to determine the law as to whether Section 26E of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 is a security offence under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

The application was also made so that each accused could be released on bail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari had earlier informed the court that he had handed over some of the documents to the defence lawyers.

The court then fixed October 17 for case management.

On October 3, Penang NRD assistant director Mohd Faizul Arifin, 34; Mohd Faizal Tan Abdullah, 66, Yap Cheng Wah, 43; Loh Chan Cheong, 34, and Chien Guan Chai, 36, all pleaded not guilty to two charges under Section 26E of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670), while a businessman, Datuk Lai Chin Wah, 56, pleaded not guilty to three similar charges.

The charges against Mohd Faizul were for fraudulently issuing birth certificates and identity cards under the name of Ewe Chor Beng to facilitate the smuggling of migrants at the Penang NRD Headquarters, Bangunan Persekutuan, Jalan Anson, here between January and February 2019.

Mohd Faizal Tan, Yap, Loh and Chien were charged with two counts each of selling birth certificates and identity cards under the same name (Ewe Chor Beng) in the George Town area during the same period.

Lai was charged with three counts of selling the birth certificates, identity cards and passports under the same name in George Town between January and March 2019.

All the charges were framed under Section 26E of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than RM50,000, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama