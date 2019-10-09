Sarawak fully prepared to face possible floods from north-east monsoon, says deputy chief minister

Sabah’s northern district of Pitas submerged in January 2017. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence Department

KUCHING, Oct 9 — A total of 14,970 officers and personnel of various security agencies are on standby to face possible flooding in the state during the north-east monsoon season.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas said the agencies involved include the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Sarawak Health Department, the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Malaysian Volunteers Department (RELA) and the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

In terms of logistics, he said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) had mobilised three helicopters, five drones, 211 trucks, 500 four-wheel drive vehicles, 291 boats and 111 ambulances.

In addition, Uggah, who is also the chairman of the JPBN, said the state government had also prepared 622 relief centres that can accommodate 195,825 evacuees.

“The state JKM has also readied forward bases in 16 areas, namely two in Kuching, Kapit (4), Bintulu (3) and Miri (7). As for stores and depots, they are located JKM headquarters in Kuching, Samarahan and Miri, “he said in a statement after chairing a JPBN meeting to look into preparations for the monsoon season, here, today.

The north-east monsoon is from November to March. — Bernama