Deputy minister says premature to seek RCI on MyKad sale to foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Home Ministry will not yet seek a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on syndicates selling MyKad to foreigners with the help of National Registration Department (NRD) officers.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman told Parliament today that the matter is still being investigated by the police while six of the 20 individuals related to the case are undergoing trial at the High Court in Penang.

“On having a RCI to investigate the MyKad case, the police have been granted full authority to investigate the case, so those found guilty can be charged. So there is no need to conduct a separate RCI to investigate the matter.

“It is still being investigated. Six individuals have been charged, as for the rest, please have some patience and allow for the legal process to take place. If in the future we need to establish a RCI, by all means, we will consider it.

“As for now, let the police investigate first,” said Azis who was answering a question from Machang MP (BN) Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

So far, 11 MyKad have been blacklisted as the result of the investigation.

Among the steps taken to avoid similar circumstances from taking place in the future, the NRD will conduct surprise inspections, rotation of NRD officers so they will not be placed in a single position for more than two years as well as update birth, death and MyKad records.

In the long run, the NRD is also studying the proposal to create a DNA data bank or other forms of biometrics to be included in birth certificates.