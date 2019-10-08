Wife escapes gallows for abetting in murder of ex-Sibu HSBC branch manager

Wong Ji Kui’s sister Wong Hie Huong (right) together with their mother Law Boh Ing (2nd right), lawyer Adnan Seman (2nd left) and Christina Teng at a press conference in Sibu October 4, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Wong Ji Kui’s family

KUCHING, Oct 8 — The Court of Appeal, here acquitted Ling Hang Tsyr, from abetting in the murder of her husband, Wong Ji Kui, a former HSBC branch manager in Sibu in 2012.

Judge Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof who read out the judgement also set aside the death sentence imposed on her by the High Court in Sibu in 2017.

The unanimous decision was made by her and two other judges Datuk Suraya Othman and Datuk Wira Kamaludin Md Said.

Zabariah said the decision was made after the prosecution failed to come up with direct evidences, thus it was not safe to convict on gaps on the circumstantial evidence.

“The circumstantial evidence was insufficient to form a noose strong enough to hang the appellant,” she said after reading out the judgement for almost two hours. ― Bernama