Three-year-old boy dies after falling into manhole at Pasir Puteh police quarters

IPOH, Oct 8 — A three-year-old boy was found dead after falling into a sewerage at the Pasir Puteh police quarters here today.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said his department received a call about 8.16am before a team from Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

It was learned that the boy, known as Anas Hadif Ahmad Hafiz, had fallen through a manhole in the quarters, he said.

“The victim was found at 9am today by firefighters. Rescuers used pumps to remove sludge to make it easier to remove the victim,” he said in a statement here today.

The operation was completed at 9:36am. — Bernama