Salleh’s application to join PKR creates uneasiness among Sabah leaders

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 — Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy chairman Mustapha Sakmud expressed the concern of the party leadership as well as members in the state on the application of Datuk Seri Salleh Keruak to join PKR.

Mustapha who is Kota Belud PKR branch chief said the experience in rebuilding Kota Belud with values clashed with the culture of money politics under the old leadership as money politics is rooted in the old leadership.

“The struggle for reform we adopted was undermined and money became the main bet to retain power.

“I can forgive but it is difficult to forget the history of leaders who denied the potential of leadership especially among the younger generation. I can be magnanimous but I will not compromise with the principles of our struggle,” he said in a statement here today.

On Friday, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the party had received Salleh’s application online to join PKR.

Mustapha said the leadership should evaluate fairly between the reformation fighters and ”The Lost Samurai”.

He said Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina who was said to be weak but made history as a state PKR chairman by successfully toppling Barisan Nasional government after struggling for 20 years.

He said the cordial relations between Sabah Chief Minister had opened space for leaders and members to obtain benefit as a partner of the state government.

“Ironically, those who enjoyed important posts supported by her as the Deputy Chief Minister now have become the leading supporters for Datuk Salleh’s entry into the party,” he said.

Therefore, he hoped the central PKR leadership especially party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would make a fair judgement on the matter.

“We love the party we have been supporting for 20 years and want the path to be the eighth Prime Minister to be facilitated.

“Do no squander the hopes of the people who want to see the change in politics. Many unsung fighters should be given attention rather than adding more liability to the party,” Mustapha said. — Bernama