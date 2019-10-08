Pygmy elephant killing: Five of six suspects freed on police bail

Five of the six men arrested in connection with the killing of a pygmy bull elephant have been released on police bail. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TAWAU, Oct 8 — Five of the six men arrested in connection with the killing of a pygmy bull elephant at Sungai Udin, Dumpas, Kalabakan, near here, have been released on police bail, said Tawau deputy police chief Supt Nor Azizulkifli Mansor.

He said the sixth suspect, an Indonesian, was today charged in the Sessions Court with an immigration offence.

“The five freed on bail would be handed over to the Wildlife Department (JHL) for them to prepare the investigation papers,” he said.

On October 3, the six suspects, comprising five locals and an illegal immigrant, were remanded for four days before their detention was extended by two days.

Tawau JHL officer Sailun Aris said the department was going through the documents on the case and would release information later.

At the Sessions Court, Indonesian Osman Ghafar, 48, pleaded not guilty to a charge of staying in the country without a valid permit.

He was charged under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1963 before High Court deputy registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan, who was sitting as a judge.

Osman is alleged to have committed the offence at Felda Umas, Kalabakan at 1.30am on October 2 this year.

Amir Shah fixed October 22 this year for mention of the case. — Bernama