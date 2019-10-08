Probe collection of live coral in Marine Park, says deputy chief minister

The deputy chief minister was commenting on pictures and information on harvesting live coral which went viral on Facebook recently. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 — The Sabah government wants activities of collecting live coral at the Tun Sakaran Marine Park and Sipadan island which went viral on social media to be thoroughly investigated, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Liew, who is also the State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister said the government took a serious view of the matter and it should not be allowed to become rampant as such activities could damage the environment.

“Such irresponsible acts are also affecting the livelihood of fishermen and tour operators apart from tarnishing the image of Sabah in the eyes of the world,” she said in a statement, today.

She was commenting on pictures and information on harvesting live coral which went viral on Facebook recently and the activities were believed to have taken place in the waters of Semporna.

Liew said the state government had ordered Sabah Parks and the Wildlife Department to cooperate with Sabah Fisheries Department to set up a task force to stop such violations from recurring.

Even though it was confirmed that the coral collection took place outside the marine protection park area, the three agencies should work together to investigate the incidents for further action, she said. — Bernama