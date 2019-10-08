PKR info chief calls for focus on poverty in Budget 2020

A scavenger rummages through a dumpster in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — PKR today called on Putrajaya to focus on poverty-related issues when Parliament tables Budget 2020 this Friday.

Its information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030), launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last Saturday, should also be the primary topic of state budgets.

“PKR finds it most reasonable to look at prosperous economic development, as all should bear in mind that Barisan Nasional was rejected in the 14th general election due to the economic slowdown and desperate living conditions,” he said in a statement.

Issues pertaining to social justice and equitable distribution of national wealth should also remain in the picture, Shamsul said.

He said those responsible for generating statistics on poverty should pay attention.

“The Parliamentary Caucus on Reform and Governance chaired by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on September 24 made it clear that countries such as Vietnam have seen rapid economic growth while Malaysia appears to be stunted these past 10 years in comparison.

“Should this continue, it is possible that we could be left behind in terms of growth, with Vietnam and Indonesia ahead of us,” said the Hang Tuah Jaya MP, who is also primary industries deputy minister.

Shamsul also said housing has become a serious problem and the government needs to pay special attention as there is a perception it is siding certain groups.

“These parties seem to only care for raking in profits by selling luxury homes, which are well beyond the reach of most people. Public housing and affordable housing should be trebled, and the base prices of these homes reviewed so that their owners will not be burdened by unreasonable loan repayment at the end of every month,” Shamsul said.

He added that PKR will continue to support Dr Mahathir and the government in their efforts to reduce the gap between states, the urban-rural gap and workers’ incomes.

“Therefore, we will uphold the government’s efforts to turn Malaysia into a country with a rapid and sustainably expanding economy, one which also prioritises the welfare of the rakyat across race and religion,” Shamsul said.