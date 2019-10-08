PH unperturbed by Merdeka Centre popularity study

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who was just appointed as PH machinery director for the by-election, said the good relations between him and the component parties as well as the people would keep their hopes for a win. — Picture from Facebook/Dr Sahruddin Jamal

JOHOR BARU, Oct 8 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not disturbed by the popularity study conducted by a research body and will instead work hard to ensure the victory of PH in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who was just appointed as PH machinery director for the by-election, said the good relations between him and the component parties as well as the people would keep their hopes for a win.

“I feel PH has a chance as there are good relations between the state chairman, the people and me.

“In fact we have met 10 manifesto pledges outlined during the 14th general election (last year).

“So hopefully, we will fight to retain Tanjung Piai,” he told reporters after visiting Sportcity Mount Austin which is one of the venues for the 2020 Malaysia Games here today.

He said when commenting on the study by Merdeka Centre which alleged PH’s popularity has fallen compared to the time when it seized Putrajaya from Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election in May last year.

Dr Sahruddin said the party had mobilised machinery to the ground in Tanjung Piai by focusing on all 27 polling district centres (PDM).

On issues which questioned his appointment as PH machinery director, Dr Sahruddin said he had been entrusted to carry out the duty and therefore should concentrate on the responsibility only.

“I feel my appointment was due to my good relations with all state component parties chairman. So I have no issues. Trust had been given and the time now is to get to work,” he said. — Bernama