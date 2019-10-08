Driver escapes death after van crushed under trailer in Port Klang

A man cheated death when the van he was driving was pinned under a trailer laden with nitric acid, in an accident at Jalan Pintasan Pelabuhan Utara in Port Klang yesterday. — Istock.com pic via AFP

SHAH ALAM, Oct 8 — A man cheated death when the van he was driving was pinned under a trailer laden with nitric acid, in an accident at Jalan Pintasan Pelabuhan Utara in Port Klang, near here yesterday.

Klang Southern District police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said in the 3.45pm incident the trailer driven by a 39-year-old man was initially on the leftmost lane when it suddenly lost control.

“According to the trailer driver, he was on the way to West Port from North Port when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the van which was on the rightmost lane.

“The collision caused the van to be pushed under the trailer. The 25-year-old van driver sustained injuries on his right leg but no fatalities were reported,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department rescued the van driver who was trapped in the vehicle and rushed him to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang for further treatment.

The case was being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, images of the incident showing the van flattened beneath the trailer made its rounds on social media. — Bernama