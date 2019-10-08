Air Selangor: Water to 31 areas restored after foul smelling water issue

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has resolved the foul-smelling water issue in 31 areas, with two more areas yet to return to normal as of 6pm today.

Its Customer Relations and Communications chief Abdul Raof Ahmad, in a statement today, said cleaning of the piping system was being stepped up to expedite the restoration process of the two areas, namely Seri Kembangan and Saujana Puchong.

Air Selangor apologised for the inconvenience caused and advised customers in need of assistance to contact 15300 or WhatsApp to 019-2800919/019-2816793. — Bernama