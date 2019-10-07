Targeted fuel subsidy scheme commences Jan 1, says domestic trade minister

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 7 — The Targeted Fuel Subsidy Scheme will be implemented on January 1, 2020, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said through the scheme, the government will channel cash aid which will be credited directly into the accounts of the recipients once every four months, he said.

“The subsidy rate is RM30 a month for cars and RM12 a month for motorcycles,” he told a media conference on the scheme here today.

It is estimated 2.9 million recipients will benefit from the scheme. — Bernama