Livestock breeders hope to be included in Budget 2020

Livestock sector operators hope the government does not ignore the needs of this group in Budget 2020 which will be tabled this Friday, by increasing the existing aid. — Reuters pic

TUMPAT, Oct 7 — Livestock sector operators hope the government does not ignore the needs of this group in Budget 2020 which will be tabled this Friday, by increasing the existing aid.

Laguna Sri Tujuh Fish Farmers’ Association chairman, Mohd Saifullah Che Mat expects the government to evaluate a number of assistance including in the form of grants or interest-free financing to livestock breeders regardless of age.

“Livestock farming can be a source of steady and lucrative income if implemented systematically and on a large scale. But most breeders often have financial difficulties to do so.

“We hope the government can consider this in the coming budget,” said Mohd Saifullah, who is also a ruminant and caged-fish breeder, when met by Bernama, here, today.

“Livestock farming has a great future as the country imports most of its livestock products and fish feed.

“Assistance for fishermen and fish breeders in the form of more effective ‘touch points’ is needed to ensure the livestock sector continues to grow.

“Special allocations for the purpose of caged-fish breeding are also needed to rehabilitate the areas involved and for resource protection for the benefit of coastal fishermen who fall in the B40 group,” he added. — Bernama