Cabinet to get KLIA system failure report this month

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The complete investigation report on the failure of the Total Airports Management System (TAMS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on August 21 will be submitted to the Cabinet this month.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the full report is being finalised by a ministry committee comprising experts from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) as announced on August 26.

“The government has also ordered Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to improve its network security at KLIA and also ordered CAAM to coordinate and monitor to improve the security system.

“The network system is still being monitored by KLIA operator, MAHB since the system was stabilised on August 24,” he said in a written reply posted on Parliament website today.

It was in reply to a question by Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu-BN) who wanted to know the status of latest investigation on the overall airport system management failure at KLIA in August and if there were elements of sabotage.

Loke said apart from actual cause of the problem, police and the ministry committee would also identify implications and effects on airport service encompassing TAMS as well as several other related systems and measures to improve to avoid a recurrence of the incident in future. — Bernama